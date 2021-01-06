THERE has been an increase of 2,677 positive cases of coronavirus in the North East and North Yorkshire.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 62,322 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,836,801.
The Government said a further 1,041 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday – the highest daily reported total since April 21. It brings the UK total to 77,346.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, show there have now been 93,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
A breakdown of the number of cases in our region: Darlington: 4,859, was 4,763; County Durham: 26,651, was 26,299; Hartlepool: 6,122, was 5,964; Middlesbrough: 7,802, was 7,646; Redcar and Cleveland: 5,978, was 5,856; Stockton: 10,342, was 10,165; North Yorkshire: 19,807, was 19,353; York: 8,323, was 8,080; Newcastle: 18,346, was 18,214; North Tyneside: 8,704, was 8,604; South Tyneside: 8,333, was 8,208; Sunderland: 14,856, was 14,628; Northumberland: 12,283, was 12,103; Gateshead: 10,135, was 9,981.
Total: 162,541, was 159,864, an increase of 2,677.
