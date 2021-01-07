A SPECIAL resident at a County Durham care home marked her 100th birthday on New Year’s Day.
Eden House Resident, Ellen Newell, turned 100-years-old on New Year’s Day and celebrated her special birthday in style.
Colleagues at Eden House, in Bishop Auckland, recognised what a huge milestone it is and decorated Ellen’s room with lots of streams and banners in pink and silver.
The resident received lots of cards from all of her friends and family outside the home, so these were stuck onto the walls in her bedroom too, to make her feel extra special.
But, the card she looked forward to receiving the most, was the one from Her Majesty, the Queen.
Ellen could not believe it when she opened her card for the Queen, she was starstruck and commented on how beautiful the Queen looked.
She said: “Thank you everyone for making my day so special. I feel so lucky to have so many friends who care for me.”
Every resident said how they all enjoyed spending the day helping Ellen celebrate.