A NUISANCE biker has been fined hundreds following reports of antisocial behaviour in Newton Aycliffe.
Declan Glendinning appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court yesterday in relation to riding an off-road bike around the Western Area of Newton Aycliffe.
The 22-year-old, of Scott Place, Newton Aycliffe was found guilty of driving without a license and insurance, fined £540 and had his license endorsed with six points.
A Newton Aycliffe Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to the community in providing valuable information leading to this result. We continue to target riders of these vehicles causing misery to the community and will pursue them to court when the evidence is available."