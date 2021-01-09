Taking part in Veganuary this year?

This campaign challenges members of the public to adopt a vegan lifestyle for the first month of the year.

If you are taking part in this challenge, it doesn’t mean you have to live off a diet of water and vegetables.

You can still enjoy some tasty food, as many restaurants are vegan-friendly have offer a variety of plant-based options.

Best of all, each one of these places is operating a takeaway and delivery service during the pandemic.

Here are five of the best vegan-friendly places to order from in County Durham:

Fat Hippo, Saddler Street, Durham

While the Fat Hippo isn’t solely vegan, they have plenty of vegan options on their menu.

A spokesperson for the team said: "As a restaurant we like to offer a full range of the good kind of gluttony for all.



"Veganuary helps to encourage the growing popularity of the plant based offering, which is definitely a good thing in our eyes."

Their burgers are served in a vegan brioche and also come with a choice of chips.

Each of them have quirky names and include the Five Lies (vegan cheese burger), Harlem Fake (southern fried burger) and the Oprah Sin Free (double patty with Cajun ‘fakon’ bits).

Vegans can also enjoy a plethora of starters, including Tash Browns, ‘Wachos’ and Frickles (fried pickles).

If you want to place an order here, make sure to place your order through Deliveroo; Alternatively, you can click and collect your vegan meal.



Make sure to check out the Fat Hippo blog for Covid and foodie updates.

Treats Tea Room, Silver Street, Durham

(Facebook/ Treatstearoomcafedurham)

Fancy a light bite?

There are plenty of vegan takeaway options right on your doorstep.

On Deliveroo, there is a whole section devoted to vegan food making it easier than ever to browse the menu.

If you are craving bacon for breakfast, Treats Tea Room can deliver a meat-free alternative; their vegan full English includes vegan suasages, hash browns, avocado, spinach and more.

Alternatively, they also sell vegan burgers as well as soup and fries to have on the side.

Clean Bean Restaurant and Bar, Seaham

(Facebook/CleanBeanSeaham)

This restaurant might be a little further afield, but it is worth the trip for some tasty vegan-friendly food.

They cater for every meal, starting from breakfast right up until dinner.

Their vegan breakfast can’t be missed and their plant-based Katsu Curry can’t be missed.

Make sure to save room for pudding, as their Chocolate Orange Tarte looks delicious and is perfectly suitable for vegans.

This restaurant is operating a delivery and collection service; you can view the click and collect menu online.

Lebaneat, North Bailey, Durham

(Facebook/lebaneat)

Lebaneat is one of the best-reviewed vegan restaurants on Tripadvisor.

One person wrote: “I like this restaurant very much as it has a super choice for vegetarians and vegans.



“Platters are superb and can be modified to suit vegan tastes.”

On the Just Eat menu, vegan options are clearly laid out making it easy for people to browse the menu this Veganuary.

The Vegan And Veg Special is a new platter that is tailored towards a vegan diet.

One of the chef’s specials is a spicy wrap, packed with flavoursome veg and hummus.

Gabrielle's Italian Restaurant, Bishop Auckland

If you fancy a taste of Italy, Gabrielles is open for take away and delivery.

The vegan options are clearly labelled, and there are a fair few options to choose from.

Zuppa del Giorno (Home-made soup with ciabatta bread and home-made croutons) would be a delicious starter, followed by a generous helping of Tortollini Alforno (Tortellini pasta filled with spinach and ricotta cheese in a creamy tomato sauce with garlic ciabatta bread).

Gabriel, owner of the restaurant said they are currently open for take-away and delivery and have their full menu on offer- including their vegan options.

He said: "Over the last couple of years we have seen an increase in people requesting vegan dishes and we have developed our menu to cater for the change in tastes and lifestyles of our customers.





(Facebook/GabriellesRestaurant)

"We are able to offer a wide range of vegan dishes without compromising the taste and quality of the food whilst being creative with flavours.

"All of our menu is cooked fresh for each customer so we are able to tailor each dish to their requirements-including having the option of making a wide range of our menu available to vegetarians, vegans and those who require gluten free dishes."

Their most popular vegan dishes are the Vegan lasagne and Cocaonut and Nut Siracha Risotto.

Let us know your favourite vegan restaurants in the comments below