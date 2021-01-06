A FOODBANK received so many donations in the run up to Christmas that it was able to provide enough food to make around 3,000 meals for local people in December.
Spennymoor Foodbank, part of the Durham Foodbank network, which operates out of the St Paul’s Centre and the nearby Trinity Methodist Church, was inundated with 2.5tonnes of food and other gifts during December.
Individuals, community groups and associations, schools, businesses and local football teams all gave items and one child gave more than 20 sweet parcels to help spread some extra festive cheer to those who received a food parcel.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the foodbank has been operating with reduced volunteers to help sort and pack the donations.
Carol Robinson, one of the volunteers, said: “Local people have been so generous and all of us volunteering over recent weeks have been overwhelmed at the volume of items coming through the doors and I can’t thank people enough for their kindness.
"Once again, the people of Spennymoor have been amazing and their donations are making, and will continue to make a real difference to people’s lives.”
The Spennymoor foodbank operates all year round and donations can be left at Trinity Methodist Church on Tuesdays, between 10am and 12noon, and at the St Paul’s Centre on Fridays, from 10am to 12noon, or by prior arrangement with the centre manager on 01388-813404.