WEATHER warnings have been issued for much of the region – from icy conditions to possible flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the North East and North Yorkshire, with much of the eastern England and Scotland.
It warns of icy stretches on roads and paths, and advises motorists to take care and pedestrians and cyclists to expect icy patches and the potential for slips and falls on any untreated roads and pavements.
The forecast for today is for a cold day with further wintry showers, of snow on higher ground, and brief sunny intervals between showers.
There will be brisk north-easterly winds, locally strong on coasts.
Overnight temperatures could drop to -5 °C with further risk of snow and ice over high ground.
There are flood alerts for parts of North Yorkshire today, particularly for the Upper Derwent as river levels remain high due to recent rainfall and melting snow.
A spokesperson said: “Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads downstream of Yedingham and around Malton.
“Levels through Malton are expected to remain at a similar level through this period, or to rise a little further, with more frequent showers expected on Tuesday.
“Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.”