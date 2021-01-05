A CHARITY is urging people care of their liver health.
The British Liver Trust is calling for every person in the UK to consider their liver health and take a simple quiz to assess their risk during January.
Over a million adults in the UK may currently have the early stages of liver disease but are unaware and have no symptoms.
Worryingly, rising rates of obesity means that 150,000 children could also have non-alcohol related fatty liver disease
January is often a time that people take stock after the Christmas period but this year it is even more important.
The British Liver Trust is urging people to use their ‘At Risk’ screening tool, to stay in good health.
The screening tool is available at: britishlivertrust.org.uk/at-risk-screener/