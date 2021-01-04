A HARD-working volunteer who has been keeping a hospital clean during the pandemic says he was shocked after discovering he had been awarded a BEM.

Stephen Pratt, 65, has been volunteering for charity A Way Out for 12 years. In March last year he started volunteering as a cleaner at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, focusing on disinfecting various ‘touch points’, such as door handles and hand gel dispensers, ensuring they are safe to use and limit the chances of cross-infection.

In the run up to Christmas, he also collected food, toys and gifts donated by staff and delivered them to foodbanks.

He said: “I was shocked. Really shocked! I volunteer to give something back to the community, not for any kind of praise.

“I started volunteering at the hospital when I saw volunteer co-ordinator Paul Wharton being interviewed on TV. I thought ‘he seems like a bloke I could work with’ so I got in touch. There’s not much I can do to fight Covid-19, but my cleaning helps and I’m pleased to do my bit.

“There’s loads of great volunteers in our area – the honour is for them as much as me.”

Volunteering for A Way Out every week for the past 12 years, Stephen began by offering his joinery skills to help to create A Way Out’s bespoke centre, creating a welcoming and safe space for women experiencing multiple disadvantages.

The centre also supports local young people and families across the Tees Valley.

He has also been responsible for collecting weekly food donations and making up weekly food parcels to support all of A Way Out’s clients.

Paul Wharton, trust volunteer coordinator said: “In his short time here, Stephen has made a massive impact. He’s friendly, well liked and works really hard.

“Our volunteers are part of the family and they play an essential role. Stephen has quickly become the standard bearer for them all.

“We’re all so proud of him.”

A Way Out’s chief executive Sarah McManus added: “This really is fantastic news. This quiet and unassuming man is exceptional in his support of the local community.

“Steve’s dedicated volunteering for A Way Out has been absolutely amazing and this award is very much deserved. Well done Steve!”