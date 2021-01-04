NOSTALGIC reminiscences have been played on air over the weekend to mark half-a-century of broadcasting for one of the region’s local radio stations.
BBC Radio Newcastle took to the air on January 2, 1971, from Crestina House studio in Jesmond, emerging from the trial station, BBC Radio Durham, at Neville’s Cross.
The station began broadcasting a day earlier than scheduled to report on a domestic crisis of the day, regular power cuts .
It later joined BBC tv in the North-East, sharing newly built headquarters, known as The Pink Palace, on the site of the former Fenham Barracks, in 1988.
A special programme marking the milestone, Happy Birthday BBC Newcastle, was aired over the weekend and can be heard on the station’s play back facility.