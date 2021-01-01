LONG-DISTANCE trains will run on battery power in a UK first, a North-East train builder has announced.
Newton Aycliffe's Hitachi Rail and Eversholt Rail have signed an agreement aimed at bringing battery power – and fuel savings of more than 20 per cent – to the modern Great Western Railway Intercity Express Trains that carry passengers between Penzance and London.
The 36 longer, faster trains have already transformed journeys for passengers in south west England, since their introduction by GWR in August 2018.
Now the partnership between Hitachi, the train builder and maintainer, and Eversholt Rail, the trains’ owner, will develop a plan to install batteries on a modern Intercity Express Train.
The trial will demonstrate that the innovation meets passenger service and safety standards.
The line between the South West and London is only partially electrified, with the majority of the 300 mile journey requiring diesel power.
Hitachi's new partnership is looking at batteries replacing a diesel engine as a power source on an existing Hitachi-built five-carriage train.
Jim Brewin of Hitachi Rail said: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to unlock new greener trains for passengers, reduce running costs for operators."