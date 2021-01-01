A COMMUNITY group has received funding from the AAP to help the elderly.
St Catherine’s Dementia Café, in Crook, received £5,486 from 3 Towns AAP to provide IT equipment for members who do not have digital access at home.
The money will be used to purchase eight iPads with data sim cards which will be loaned out to members over 12-week periods.
Members who receive an iPad will be given training from Wellbeing for Life on how to use the devices. After each loan the iPads will be erased of all personal data followed by a check from CS Computer Solutions.
Durham County Councillor for Crook, Anne Reed said: "The Dementia Cafe has been a much needed support service to many but due to Covid-19 it has had to look at alternative ways of supporting these people from a distance.
"These iPads will prove to be a vital resource in helping to keep these people connected to the outside world.