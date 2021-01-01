THE world’s oldest railway institute will reopen its doors following a survival campaign backed by The Northern Echo.

Shildon Railway Institute, in County Durham, has been at the heart of the town since it was founded by Timothy Hackworth for the town’s railway workers and their families in 1833.

Its current home since 1911, the building on Redworth Road is a place where generations have joined together over the years.

When the railway works closed in 1984, the beautiful Grade II listed building was gifted by owners North Eastern Railway to its members.

However, the beloved institute has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and was facing closure unless it raised vital funds.

Back in November, volunteers launched a desperate crowdfunding appeal to safeguard its future.

The ‘Save Our Stute’ (SOS) campaign has now drawn to a close and raised nearly £13,000 and restored the venue’s finances.

In December, the campaign received a late and welcome boost when a representative of the Newcastle Railway and Catering Branch of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union presented a donation of £1,000 on behalf of the members of that branch.

The branch secretary, David King, said: “Having seen recent articles in the local press, members of my union raised concerns that we cannot allow a significant part of our railway and community heritage to disappear.”

The branch held a meeting over the internet, and invited a representative from the SOS campaign to address members to explain the predicament in more detail and outline the historic significance of the organisation.

After this a resolution was moved on providing support to the campaign.

Dave Reynolds of the SOS group said: "We’re all incredibly moved by how people rallied to this cause, especially in these toughest of times for so many; and we really can’t thank people enough. Many out there offered substantial donations far in excess of anything we expected from individuals or families. It’s completely shifted our understanding of what the institute, its remarkable story, and the part it has played in so many lives, means to people.

“Though we didn’t quite hit our online appeal target, we’re not despondent in the least as the amount raised will help reset the institute’s finances close to where they were before all the closures and controls, and gives us a very strong chance now of seeing this situation out so we can continue to work on the Institute’s future. It’s difficult to gauge how long it will take to approach a kind of normality, but in between us starting and closing this appeal a vaccine roll out has been announced. Though we’re being warned that months of restrictions remain we have greater cause to be hopeful.”