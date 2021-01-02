A CRAFTING firm founded by a TV ‘Dragon’ is celebrating the unveiling of a brand-new studio area for its global digital platform.

Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter’s Companion, launched by Dragons’ Den investor, Sara Davies, said its new space in the North-East, houses two studios and a green room, in addition to pre and post production rooms to host digital network, Crafter’s TV.

With people spending more time at home this year, the company said Crafter’s TV has seen a surge in demand for its service.

Mrs Davies said: “Crafter’s Companion has grown in a phenomenal way, since I established the company 15 years ago.

“Launching Crafter’s TV was a huge milestone for us last year and it has gone from strength to strength. Our new studio is a very important step on our journey to bring our family of crafters together and it has taken a tremendous amount of hard work to realise our vision. Creating the new studio has been a team effort for everyone at Crafter’s Companion and it is something for us to feel very proud of.”

The platform’s international viewers have outgrown its UK viewers, with audiences tuning in from countries such as Germany, Australia, Canada and the United States.

The shows regularly experience viewers commenting at 3am in California, to after midnight in Australia.

The channel wanted to create a bigger and better studio space to meet the needs of its ever-growing online craft community.

Crafter’s TV recently celebrated its first anniversary, after bolstering its programme to seven days a week, with two live shows every day.

The platform said it has always held the unique position of being the only craft outlet to engage viewers 100 per cent of the time through live and constant conversation.

The shows themselves allow viewers to access special offers on crafting, art and sewing products and aim to inspire and educate customers with their purchases and things that they already have at home.

Jeni Santillo, head of broadcast operations, said: “Our Crafter’s TV viewers have established a strong, supportive community, which this year is more important than ever.

“We are the only channel to have an ongoing conversation with our viewers throughout our shows, and that, coupled with the inspirational ideas, projects and advice that people have come to expect from Crafter’s TV, has enabled us to grow significantly throughout the last year. A new studio is the perfect thing to support that growth, as we develop and look to our plans for the future.”