A HEADTEACHER who was inspired to join the profession because of his own school experience in County Durham has been awarded an MBE.

Mark Siswick, executive headteacher of Chesterton Primary School, in south London, and co-founder of the Wandle Learning Trust, was honoured for services to education.

Mr Siswick was born in Darlington and grew up in Cotherstone, in Teesdale, attending the village's primary school and Teesdale School, in Barnard Castle.

During the pandemic, he helped to create a national home learning programme, filming more than 100 lessons in phonics and reading to try and stop youngsters from falling behind.

He said: "From the age of seven I pretty much knew what I wanted to be. Inspired by the most amazing teachers at Cotherstone Primary, and then at Teesdale I knew education and the opportunity to make a positive difference to the next generation was where I wanted to focus my efforts."

"Throughout my career I have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most committed senior leaders and teaching staff. Although we are now a growing multi-academy trust and a partnership of schools, I want to say a special thank you to all the staff, pupils and governors at Chesterton Primary School in Wandsworth, south London for the way they have so generously supported me over the years. I couldn’t do what I do without a great team and so this award is really a tribute to their hard work, and terrific standards they have achieved for children in our school.

He added: "Being asked by the Department for Education to work on a national home learning programme in 2020 was an absolute privilege, and again a huge team effort.

"Our daily phonics videos have been watched by thousands of children, and schools and parents alike have told us what a vital role they are playing in keeping children’s learning on track.’

Sian Mathias, chair of the Wandle Learning Trust, said: "We are delighted that Mark has been recognised for services to education.

"Throughout his career Mark’s vision and can-do attitude has been an inspiration. His leadership has moved Chesterton Primary School, which sits in one of the most deprived areas of London, from a Requires Improvement school to an Outstanding one.

"He has developed teaching excellence to the point that the school is now charged with training teaching staff from right across the region, as well as providing specific support for Maths, English and early years education.

"Co-founding the Wandle Learning Trust in 2017 again demonstrated Mark’s tireless determination to get the best possible outcomes for children from all backgrounds. Today’s Honour is truly deserved."