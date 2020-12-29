A MAN has appeared at court charged with the attempted murder of a man in County Durham.
Jamie Ian Marshall faced magistrates sitting at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, December 29.
He entered no plea for one court of attempted murder where the victim was aged over one at the time of the incident.
The charge follows an altercation in the Taylor Road area of Bishop Auckland in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, this year, when a man was stabbed in the neck.
Marshall, of Taylor Road, in Bishop Auckland, was represented in court by Peter Hamill.
He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the hearing.
The 41-year-old was given unconditional bail and is due to appear before the Recorder of Durham on the morning of Tuesday, January 26.
