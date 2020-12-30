POLICE have pledged the fight against serious crime will proceed into 2021 in the North-East, maintaining in-roads made this year.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, officers from the North-East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) managed to seize £1,140,310 cash, more than 132-kilos of drugs, while disrupting 362 cases of suspected serious and organised crime, arresting 96 people in the process.

Eighteen of those arrested have been charged for suspected involvement in organised crime, with seven already convicted.

Reflecting on the unit’s unprecedented results, Detective Chief Superintendent Alastair Simpson, head of NERSOU, praised his officers’ commitment.

“This year we were part of a massive co-ordinated effort which saw all forces and regional crime units coming together to tackle some of the most dangerous offenders as part of Operation Venetic.

“Despite the difficult circumstances brought about by the global pandemic and the obvious challenges that it brought to the world of policing, our teams managed to achieve incredible results, ranging from seizing large quantities of cash and class A drugs to safeguarding a number of vulnerable adults and children.

“This activity has undoubtedly made our communities safer and shown the public just how serious we are about fighting crime as offenders are not only brought before the courts, but also stripped of any finances and their organisations crushed.

“Not only have we pursued some of the most dangerous offenders, but we’ve also worked alongside members of the public, local businesses and our partners to protect our communities from cybercrime, fraud, large-scale drug supply and a host of other complex offences.

“We’re proud to work alongside Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland in the fight against poisonous and dangerous criminal groups, whose actions can have devastating consequences for our communities.”

NERSOU was established in October 2013 to play a key role tackling serious and organised crime in the region.

As part of this year’s activity, two firearms, a Glock and a rifle, four stun devices, three CS sprays and an air weapon were also seized, helping to safeguard an estimated 269 people.

Reports about crime or suspicious activity can be made to local police forces, or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on (0800) 555111.