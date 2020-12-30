A DISPUTE with the Royal Mail has left a couple without post for nearly two months.

Arnold and Margaret Stephenson, from Sunnybrow, have not received any letters since the start of November.

The dispute has been going on for months and started when the couples old dog used to take the letters from their letter box to Mr Stephenson.

The couple say they received a letter from the Royal Mail, a few months ago, notifying them that their house was 'too dangerous' to deliver to.

They are worried that they have missed NHS letters, Christmas cards, and important bills.

Mrs Stephenson said: “We are old and sometimes my husband can’t bend down to pick up the post, so the dog used to do it and bring it to him.

“Our new dog does not attack, he just barks, like every other dog on the street.

The couple, insist that their new dog, a border collie, is not allowed in the front garden and has never attacked anyone.

The couple admit that their dog can seem intimidating as because it can be seen through the glass door, which isn't as sound proof as a wooden door.

However, a spokesperson from the Royal Mail said: “There are no longer any concerns in relation to the customer’s dog.

"Royal Mail has been denied access to the property, due to a request for an alternative post person."

Since then the Royal Mail have alleged that foul language has been used against on duty staff.

Mrs Stephenson added: “There is always two sides to the story, and we have never, ever, used foul language.

“We were brought up not to swear, I think its all been blown out of proportion.

“The post woman is refusing to come to our address and this is causing a lot of stress for us.

“I have asked three managers at the Royal Mail about it and I have heard nothing."

The Royal Mail said that the customers have requested an alternative post person, which is not possible.

The Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We have worked with the customer to offer alternative options to access their mail."

The options for alternative collection include: Collect from the nearest delivery office, install a box at the end of the garden, nominate an alternative address, or have someone collect it.

Mr Stephenson has managed to get some post after sending his son down to Bishop Auckland.

Mr Stephenson said: “We’ve lived here for years and not had any trouble.

“My son is being sent to collect the mail for us, I would go and collect it but I am high risk for Covid so I am isolating.

“Its not fair on him, he has to take time out of his day to collect our post.

"We don't want our post collected by a neighbour, we've always had it delivered here since we moved here.

"I am losing sleep over it, and would like to find a solution soon."