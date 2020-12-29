A MAN has died after his car left the road and crashed with a tree.
The incident, involving a silver Mercedes SLK car, happened in the early hours of December 28, on the eastbound carriageway of the A177, near Thorpe Thewles, in County Durham.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene and the road was closed for several hours.
An investigation is underway to try to establish why the car left the road.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information should call 101, quoting incident number 44 of December 28.