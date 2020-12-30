KIND-HEARTED charitable efforts have provided a Kenyan community with a Christmas gift to remember.
Through the work of Barnard Castle School supporting conservation and education charity Kipsaina Education and Environment Partnership (KEEP), the Kipsaina community have been able to buy a Toyota Fielder estate car.
The car will transform the operations of the village’s tree nursery, expanding its reforestation activities and will be used for wider community purposes.
This includes acting as a community ambulance and, crucially, reducing the risk of the KEEP team contracting Covid-19 on public transport.
KEEP was established in 2017 by Barnard Castle School biology teacher Sam Forsyth, Rubel Quader and Mary Matthews.
The charity aims to protect the wetlands of Western Kenya, in particular around the Saiwa Swamp ecosystem and to advance the education of children in the surrounding area, including rebuilding a primary school and provide the community with a clean water borehole.
Th Barnard Castle School community have been actively supporting KEEP for many years, hosting charity ‘sportathlons’ and during the summer holidays visiting the village to support building and renovation works.