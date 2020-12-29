POLICE have issued a fresh for information in the search for missing boy Miles Kennedy-Newton, who disappeared 12 days ago.
The 13-year-old was last seen at his home in Shiney Row, near Houghton-le-Spring, at lunchtime on Thursday, December 17.
Miles has links to the Consett, Langley Park, Tow Law and Newcastle areas.
Officers from Durham Police have appealed for information and also made a direct appeal to any friends or relatives who may know his whereabouts to get in touch.
They wish to make clear the seriousness of withholding potentially vital information.
Miles is described as around 4ft 10in tall with short brown hair and glasses, and when last seen he was wearing a duffle coat, black or grey joggers and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen Miles, is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101.