POWER cuts have been reported in various locations across the region.
Around 160 properties in Newton Aycliffe are without electricity, which Northern Powergrid has said it expects to restore by 10.45am.
At about midnight, the power to about 120 homes at Yarm went off. It should be restored by 11am.
In Middlesbrough, 110 properties are without power. Engineers are said to be working to fix the problem by 11.15am.
But there looks like being a longer wait for people in the 160 Redcar properties which lost power at 7.14am, as the current estimate for restoration of electricity supply is 4pm.
And 60 homes near Pickering, North Yorkshire, are affected. Northern Powergrid plans to have the power back by 11.15am.
For details visit northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts or in an emergency call North Powergrid's 24 hour helpline 105.