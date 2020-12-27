A FREE bus service provided by a supermarket to benefit it’s shoppers will be discontinued in the new year.

The Asda supermarket, in Bishop Auckland, has assisted shoppers with free transportation for several years, ensuring that customers have a way to get to and from the store.

But now the chain has announced that the free service will be cancelled with effect from December 31, 2020.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “We have completed a thorough assessment of this free bus service and unfortunately it is no longer viable.

“We have therefore made the decision to cancel it with effect from December 31, 2020.

“We appreciate this will be disappointing to the small number of users, and we will be supporting these customers with a free annual delivery pass for our online shopping service from January 1, 2021.”

The announcement has caused frustration amongst shoppers and locals who value the service.

Cllr Sam Zair, county Cllr and town Cllr for Bishop Auckland, said: “I can’t believe what Asda are doing, it seems to me that they are punishing older people because let’s face it not everyone has access to the internet, young or old.

“I would like to ask Asda to rethink this move, and ask that they offer some evidence that the bus service is not being used to its full potential.

"It's a real shame because I know a lot of people who rely and depend on the bus, and if it is now going to be taken away from them, how are these people going to cope? How will they adjust to do their shop in the new year?

"Also, considering the current Covid situation, and people on furlough or who have been made redundant, there's more pressure on them now to access the Asda store, especially the vulnerable.

"A lot of people will be impacted by this, not only those from the town but also people from the surrounding areas who depend on this service to get to the store and get back with their shopping."

John Colling, 65, resident of Bishop Auckland, said: “The free bus service has been an essential connection for shoppers, and over the years, it has been much used and appreciated by many loyal shoppers to the Asda store.

“It would be a sad reflection on Asda to discontinue this much needed service.”