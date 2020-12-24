A GRANDAD who stabbed a man in the heart and the neck after he called him a paedophile on the bus, has been jailed.
Mark Pearson, 46, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years at Newcastle Crown Court.
The attack took place near Aldi in Spennymoor on the afternoon of September 9, 2019.
Michael Inwood was stabbed a total of eight times on Cambridge Street after he crossed paths with Pearson, of no fixed abode, on the X21 Arriva bus from Newcastle.
CCTV showed the men sitting near one another on the bus for about 45 minutes without any contact, however it is alleged that as the victim left the bus, he told other passengers that Pearson was a paedophile, which led to Pearson running after him and an exchange taking place before the bus pulled away.
Pearson had denied trying to kill Mr Inwood but, following a trial, a jury convicted him of attempted murder as well as the less charge of carrying an offensive weapon.
During his evidence, Pearson told the court: “If I meant to murder him I would have stood over the c*** and stabbed him again. How am I meant to know where his f*****g heart is?
"I don’t know about bodies."
Judge Paul Sloan QC sitting at Newcastle Crown Court jailed Pearson for life with a minimum term of 12 years.
