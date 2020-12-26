POLICE have been helping to spread some Christmas cheer to animal centres across the North East.

Last month, in his spare time, police wildlife officer PC Peter Baker launched Operation Santa Paws to support the RSPCA and other animal charities during the festive period.

Chief Constable Winton Keenen accompanied PC Peter Baker who dropped off some of the Operation Santa Paws donations at the RSPCA’s Felledge Animal Centre

Working with friends, colleagues and community groups across Northumbria, he received hundreds of donations of food, toys and treats to make it a Christmas to remember for the region’s animals.

After suffering an arm injury while on duty, things looked bleak for Operation Santa Paws with PC Baker needing a helping hand to deliver the presents on time.

Chief Constable Winton Keenen stepped in on his day off to assist, driving the van and helping PC Baker make a special delivery to the RSPCA’s Felledge Animal Centre.

Chief Constable Keenen said: “The great efforts PC Baker has gone to in his own time to support the RSPCA and other animal charities is a testament to his passion and dedication.”

“After hearing that some of the many donations collected faced not being delivered on time, I was delighted to be able to help out.

“While there are a number of reasons why the services of the RSPCA may be required, I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to tackling animal and wildlife crimes.”

Earlier this year, PC Baker received a British Citizen Award for services to the community.

