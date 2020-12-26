A LIGHT has been shone on some of the people who used their time and initiative to help people in their community cope with the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison launched an Unsung Heroes Award to recognise those who helped residents in need and lifted spirits across the constituency.

Following an online vote in which more than 2,000 votes were cast, Teesdale duo Alex Humphries and Tom Howe were crowned overall winners for 2020.

The pair set up the Facebook group Covid Cutz for people to share photographs of their whacky and wonderful lockdown trims to get a few laughs.

It quickly grew and Mr Humphries and Mr Howe used its popularity to raise more than £8,000, also hosting online quizzes and community scarecrow competitions, to buy PPE for local hospitals, hospices and frontline workers and keep spirits up.

They made £1,500 for Darlington Memorial Hospital, £1,500 for Richardson Hospital, Barnard castle, £1,500 for Bishop Auckland Hospital, £500 for Weardale Community Hospital and £1,000 to buy more than 170 care packages which were delivered to care facilities including The Manor House, Beaconsfield Court, Kings Court, Charles Dickens Lodge and St Teresa’s Hospice.

Ms Davison said: “A huge congratulations to Covid Cutz who have won the Unsung Hero of the Year Award. Thank you to everyone who voted, we received just under 2,000 votes in total.

“Alex and Tom have shown true community spirit and kept people smiling, making the most out of a difficult year.”

Mr Howe said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and I just want to thank every single person that has helped raise money for our NHS and who have supported us through lockdown, without you, none of this would have happened.

“It’s times like these that really show what a community is made of, and our is made of love, kindness and determination.”

Mr Humphries said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised with this award and I dedicate it to the wonderful team behind me and our amazing community in Barnard Castle and surrounding areas.

“Congratulations to all the other nominees for all the outstanding work, it’s amazing to see how communities can pull together in times of adversity.”

Other nominees shortlisted for the prize were:

Anastasia Ethelena Rowell, five, who helped many causes including donating PPE to a care home, raising money for charity, and helping to make parcels for the elderly and vulnerable.

Andrew and Janet Coghlan, owners of the Coach House in Barningham, who provided home-cooked meals and essentials to locals.

Jamie Dowson, who took part in a 100 mile challenge to raise over £1,700 for Teenage Cancer Trust while going through treatment.

Jan Foster Taylor, a nurse practitioner who volunteered to be seconded into a frontline Covid role at Bishop Auckland Hospital.

Kim Batey, who delivered prescriptions and food parcels to those shielding and organised an Easter egg hunt for children.

Kimberly Clarke, who cooked thousands of meals for those in need.

Paul Brown, who sang outside care homes to entertain residents and raised charity funds.

Paula Nelson, from the Shildon Alive food bank.

Phil Hetherington, who did his postie rounds in fancy dress and raised thousands for Evergreen Primary School and Shildon Alive.

Rachel Tweddle, from The TCR Hub who delivered food parcels and goods to customers of local businesses across Teesdale.

And The Red Alligator in South Church, Bishop Auckland, which sent hundreds of free meals to the elderly, vulnerable and frontline staff.