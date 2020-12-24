STUDENTS from Bishop Auckland College have been working hard to put hundreds of activity packs together that have been distributed by The Bowes Museum to self-isolating schoolchildren in County Durham.

More than 50 students have created the packs using stationery, games and craft items donated to Children North East, the region’s oldest independent children’s charity, as part of a volunteering project with the National Citizen Service.

Children North East’s Scrappy Dooz scheme, which began during the first national lockdown, has so far seen more than 3,000 children around the region receive resources including pens, books, stickers and games.

The students, aged 16 to 18, spent three days filling the packs with fun activities and The Bowes Museum distributed them to eight local primary schools including St Wilfrid’s RCVA Primary in Bishop Auckland.

Luke Bramhall, School Research and Delivery Service Manager for Children North East, said the Scrappy Dooz packs have been really valuable for the region’s families during the pandemic.

He said: "Following the first national lockdown, we very quickly identified that thousands of children across the North East were at home with limited resources, limited games and limited books, with a new expectation on parents that they were going to have the facilities to deliver some form of home schooling activities.

“After an initial call-out to businesses, Children North East received a torrent of additional donations from businesses, individuals and funders, including Culture Bridge North East; County Durham Community Foundation and Tyne and Wear and Northumberland Community Foundation.

“Families have told us that the packs have been invaluable during what has been, and continues to be, an extraordinarily difficult time for so many.”

Childcare Lecturer Stacy Stoker, who is leading the project for Bishop Auckland College said: “This is a wonderful initiative which more than 50 students from our early years, health and social care, hair and beauty, and catering departments have supported as part of their Enhancing Social Action project for the National Citizenship Service.

“They also planned their own fundraising activity as part of the three day volunteering project. The college is delighted to be working with Children North East and The Bowes Museum to help so many young people across County Durham at this difficult time.”

The Bowes Museum’s education team approached Children North East to become involved with their craft pack initiative to support school children at this difficult time. It was a happy coincidence that at the same time, Bishop Auckland College got in touch with the museum to see if there were any volunteering opportunities for their students taking part in National Citizenship Service.

Julia Dunn, The Bowes Museum’s education and learning coordinator, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to work with Children North East and Bishop Auckland College to be able to deliver 600 of these packs to children throughout the area for them to enjoy with their families. Creative activity is well known to help with emotional wellbeing and we have done previous projects like this with schools."