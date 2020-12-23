BARNARD Castle Lights Committee is calling for entries to its photography competition.
The only criteria is that the picture must feature the Christmas lights adorning the town’s streets or trees from any year.
The adult who take the best photo will win a Barney Hamper worth £100 and the under 16s prize is a Barney voucher worth £25.
Entries will be anonymous for judging purposes.
Barnard Castle Christmas Lights committee chairman, Phil Crichton, said: “Whether you have a mobile phone or a top-of-the-range camera, show how much you enjoy the wonderful annual light display in our town, by taking some great shots and entering the competition with a chance to win great prizes. And I thank our judges who have been carefully chosen to include creatives and fabulous photographers. We look forward to seeing your creations before it is too late – you’ve got to be in it, to win it.”
Enter online at barneylights.com, the deadline is midnight on January 6, 2021.