A MAN who took part in a violent robbery where the victim was tied up and threatened to have petrol poured on her has finally faced justice.

John Swales and his accomplice, Hayden Price, struck at the widow’s home when they pushed their way in before ransacking it searching for money and jewellery.

The pensioner was forced to go upstairs and open a safe that Swales had ripped from the wall inside the victim’s Middlesbrough home.

Teesside Crown Court heard how the 26-year-old and Price raided the family home in October 2016 and despite Swales being identified in January 2017 the case only came before a judge this year.

Vicki Lamballe, prosecuting, said the victim was threatened they would pour petrol over her, and that someone was “on standby” outside, before they left the house.

She said: "The victim was quite naturally in fear for her life and she was instructed by Price to remove her gold including a ring that had belonged to her mother which she had worn without removing since her mother's passing."

John Swales

Miss Lamballe said the defendant was doing the searching while Price stayed with her. The pair then tried to force her to open to safe which contained cash and jewellery belonging to her husband was stored.

She said Swales was suspected of taking part in the robbery and was first questioned within weeks of the raid but was not immediately charged.

He was arrested again in connection with the robbery in December last year.

The victim sold her house following the robbery as she no longer felt safe in her own home.

Swales, who appeared by videolink from HMP Leeds where his currently serving a 15 year sentence for similar offences, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Angus MacDonald, in mitigation, said his client accepts it was a serious crime but Swales played a lesser role in the robbery.

Judge Recorder Jamie Hill QC jailed the defendant for nine years to run alongside his existing sentence.

He said: "I accept that Hayden Price may have been the leading light but you take joint responsibility for what must have been a terrifying ordeal for the victim."

Hayden Price