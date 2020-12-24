A TEESDALE café is the talk of the town after launching its Dominic Cummings cappuccino.
The Witham Café Bar, in Barnard Castle, is offering coffee lovers something a little different this festive season with an Instagram worthy treat.
Staff were inspired by the Dominic Cummings scandal back in May, after it was revealed he had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight whilst in lockdown.
Café manger Suzanne Wallace came up with the idea and said when lockdown rules permitted visitors came from far and wide to try the drink.
She said: “Everyone in Barney was talking about Mr Cummings and his little trip to the town. He did us a favour as Barney was put on the map and became quite a busy town.
“We do the same designs on the mince pies it’s really just a little bit of banter.”
Staff said The Witham has faced a tough year due to the Covid crisis and would encourage anyone able to donate to the charity.
Visit justgiving.com/thewitham