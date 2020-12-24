A TOWN'S festive events have all had a jingle bells theme in a bid to get residents to join in the global Christmas Eve Jingle.

Business and community organisations organised light displays, dance flash mobs and art competitions so Bishop Auckland still feels Christmassy despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and to support local traders.

And the theme acts as a reminder to residents to stand on their doorsteps at 6pm tonight, and ring bells for two minutes to tackle loneliness.

Even the Queen’s representative, Durham Lord Lieutenant Sue Snowdon, has urged people to get involved by recording a reading of a poem written by one of the programme organisers Beryl Anderson.

She was accompanied by buglers from the 8 Rifles for the recording at Auckland Castle.

Mrs Anderson, regeneration coordinator for Bishop Auckland with South Durham Enterprise Agency, wrote:

Little boys and little girls, right across the town,

It's time to celebrate with Christmas bells, to take away that frown.

Santa is all loaded up, on a sleigh of red and gold,

His reindeer each wearing a special bell, a sight to behold.

So I invite you to ring your bell, on this Christmas Eve night,

To guide him over the rooftops, to help his Santa flight.

Until then boys and girls, stay safe and maintain the guided space,

Then each and every one of you will put a smile on Santa 's face.

Bishop Auckland Town Council, with support from the Agency, provided extra decorations in the market place, railway station and Woodhouse Close Community Centre.

Light shows were projected onto landmark buildings throughout the town include St Anne’s Church.

And dancers from Xtreme Dance Fuzion’s Team Prophecy, aged ten to 13, performed a routine to the Carol of the Bells with a backdrop of the Throne Room and St Peter’s Chapel at Auckland Castle, following rehearsals over Zoom.

Mayor Joy Allen said: “Christmas is such an important time of year and even more so after the year we have had. As a town council the light switch-on event is one of our favourites as it brings everyone together, so it is a shame that we couldn’t do what we usually do this year. However, not to be defeated by the ongoing restrictions, we decided Christmas was still coming to town.”