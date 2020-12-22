PLANS to “painstakingly restore” a derelict Grade II* Listed building and create new homes have been met with support and concern from local residents.

Public comments, made in response to a planning application from the Windlestone Park Estate Preservation Trust (WPEPT), generally favour the renovation of Windlestone Hall but questions are being asked about the impact of the development of the estate.

WPEPT, a charity founded in March this year, have outlined extensive plans for the Windlestone Estate, which include a full restoration of Windlestone Hall, the Old Stables, the Hall gardens, the walled garden, the clocktower and the clocktower stable courtyard.

There are also plans to build 13 four and five bedroom homes on the site and return the hall to “the purpose for which it

was built, a grand private residence.”

One comment on the application reads: “We are pleased to hear that someone is interested in the restoration/conversion of Windlestone Hall... but strongly oppose the proposal to develop the surrounding parkland.

“Allowing this proposal would totally ruin a historic, quiet, pleasant woodland site. These are quite rare in the county.”

Another reads: “I find this proposal an exciting and imaginative development of a very important building. The application has my full support.”

Another states: "We are not opposed to the development of the hall itself and are in fact quite relieved that the hall could finally have a bright future however there are three concerns that we share with our neighbours.

"The building of a housing estate is inappropriate, insensitive to the area given the relatively small scale of the site."

The resident also raises concerns regarding bats and owls in the area and the additional volume of traffic to the a689.

In response to the comments, a spokesman WPEPT said: "We are pleased to read the large number of supportive comments from respondents, particularly those who live close to the estate.

"It is very much our position that the estate should become a force for good in the local area, and we look forward to positive relations with all of our near-neighbours.

"A detailed transport assessment has been conducted and shows that our scheme, even at full occupancy, reduces the peak hour AM and PM traffic flows at the A689 junction from the accepted figures generated by the site’s current approved planning use: a residential school. An independent highways consultant has concluded that the proposals represent no material road safety impact upon the junction. We do hope this offers nearby residents some comfort.”

To view the application online visit: publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for reference DM/20/03496/FPA