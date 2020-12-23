A TOWN will be temporarily left with no post office when its owner retires, next year.

Residents of Wolsingham will be temporarily losing their post office in February, the current owner is retiring and the recruitment process has begun to fill the position.

The Post Office hopes to minimise disruption and find a new operator as soon as possible.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Wolsingham Post Office has resigned and the premises are being withdrawn for Post Office use on Monday, February 1 at 1pm.

“The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners.

“When recruiting a potential new operator, we have a robust application process and carefully consider formal applications from any applicant who can demonstrate a strong business plan and a commitment to help us achieve sustainability of the branch for the longer term.

“We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to maintain Post Office service to the local community. Alternative branches in the area are Frosterley and Tow Law.”

Durham County Councillor for Weardale Anita Savoury said: "The closure of the Post Office in Wolsingham is unthinkable. The provision of the Post Office and it’s services in Wolsingham are vital to the community.

"We lost our bank a couple of years ago which increases the necessity of maintaining a Post Office.

"A lot of our residents are elderly and still want to do face to face transactions and banking. If the Post Office is taken away that would leave them having to travel to draw pensions etc.

"I believe there is someone willing to take on the running of the Post Office and this offer should be followed through.

"It is hoped the Post Office will listen to the views of the people and provide the provision we deserve and need."

Fellow County Councillor, John Shuttleworth said: “A lot of elderly residents need the facility, as Barclays closed the bank some two years ago, and the post office is the only way they can access pensions, benefits, and other post office services.

“I hope that they look to other premises long before February, so as any disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Wolsingham Parish Councillor David Sugden said: "We are communicating with Post Office Ltd as a council, and encourage everyone to join in this debate.

"Our MP, Richard Holden, has also joined with us in trying to influence the future provision of Post Office provision in Wolsingham and we appreciate his involvement."

The nearest alternative branches are: Frosterley Post Office, 21 Front Street, Frosterley.

Tow Law Post Office, 81A High Street, Tow Law.