A YOUNG girl from County Durham has been raising money to help spread Christmas cheer among families in her area.

Seven-year-old Kelsie King, from Bishop Auckland, was worried that Santa would not be able to deliver presents this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, after hearing about the Christmas Eve jingle – an online movement where people will be ringing bells on their doorstep on 24 December to help Santa find his way – Kelsie wanted to make sure that as many children could take part as possible.

During the October half term holidays Kelsie set up a stall to sell sweets and traybakes. Her efforts raised around £70 which she used to buy as many Christmas bells as she could.

Working with Durham County Council’s One Point Service, which supports children, young people and their families, Kelsie asked if the bells could be included in the service’s ‘night before Christmas’ boxes.

The boxes will be delivered to children supported by One Point in Spennymoor, Shildon and Chilton, and will contain festive goodies such as a letter from Santa, a cake mix set, a book, socks, and Kelsie’s bells.

The boxes are an addition to the themed craft packs One Point has been delivering regularly since March to help parents and children do activities together, as family centres and other support have not been available in the same way during the pandemic.

With the Christmas bells, Kelsie is hoping that more children will be able to take part in the Christmas Eve jingle who otherwise might not have been able to join in.

In a letter she wrote about her fundraising, Kelsie said: “My mam saw something called ‘ring the bells’ on Facebook to help Santa fly his sleigh. I wanted to make sure every kid in town got one.

“I did a stall to get some money to buy bells and I sold cakes and lucky bags. I made £71 and I was able to buy 60 bells which was a lot.”

Susan King, Kelsie’s mother, said: “I think it is amazing what Kelsie has done, especially for someone her age who has been through a lot because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Even after everything that has happened this year she is still thinking of the other boys and girls and didn’t want anyone to miss out.”

At 6pm on Thursday 24 December, people across the globe will stand on their doorstep and ring a bell for two minutes to spread Christmas cheer, creating a wave of bells ringing across the world.

Cllr Olwyn Gunn, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Christmas is a time for thinking of others and this year it is especially important due to the difficulties many have faced as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to Kelsie’s kindness, generosity and outstanding fundraising efforts, lots of children will be able to take part in this festive activity with their families and spread some much-needed Christmas cheer.”

More information visit durham.gov.uk/onepoint