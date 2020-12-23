RESIDENTS of a small town are being urged to pool their broadband vouchers to deliver ultra fast broadband.
Openreach is asking residents in Willington to get behind a bid to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to local homes and businesses.
The company is planning Willington’s new full fibre broadband network and is urging residents to consider pooling broadband vouchers available from the UK Government to extend the network even further.
Residents who don’t already have access to a 100Mbps broadband service can check if they may qualify and pledge their voucher on the Connect my Community website.
The vouchers can be combined to extend the network to areas which won’t be covered by private investment.