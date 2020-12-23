A PRIMARY school has spread warmth and joy over the festive period with the help of a local housing builder.
Pupils in Year 3 at King Street Primary School in Spennymoor have teamed with Barratt Homes North East for a digital Christmas activity.
The housebuilder asked the children to create colourful and imaginative Christmas drawings, which will be turned into digital Christmas cards.
The cards will be used as part of Barratt Homes's nearby development Burton Woods’ Christmas newsletter.
The digital letter will highlight the different creative images drawn by the children and will be sent out to all local customers and residents.
It is hoped that the children's cards are a positive way of addressing the past year living in lockdown.
In addition to this, Barratt Homes is supporting King Street Primary School with a £500 donation as part of its Community Fund initiative.
The housing developer has stated that the funds will go towards making sure the whole school receive an extra special treat in the Spring term that they would not normally experience.