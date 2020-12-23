A LONGSTANDING volunteer has won a national award to commend his continued work for an essential service.

Kevin Buckle was named volunteer of the year at the recent Citizens Advice conference after years of hard work for the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) office in Darlington.

Mr Buckle currently supports the Macmillan service for those affected by cancer, and is still offering his help during Covid for those struggling and in need of support.

The 69-year-old said: “It was quite a surprise to get the award, because I feel like I don’t do anything that’s much different to what my other colleagues do.

“I’ve been working from home since March like lots of other people have, and the main reason I got the award was because of the link we have with Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I take referrals with another colleague from Macmillan of people who are suffering with cancer and are in a pretty bad place, and obviously it’s quite a sensitive piece of work that we do.

“When people are diagnosed with cancer, it usually comes as quite a shock to themselves and their families, and they have enough to deal with without having to worry about benefits and sick pay.

"That’s where I can come in with my colleague Rachel, and we help them out and take a bit of the load off.

“We also work with the family members of the cancer patients because it obviously impacts them as well.”

Rachel Tempest, Macmillan Welfare Rights Adviser for Citizens Advice Darlington, said: “When Kevin joined me, he had already been a generalist volunteer at CAB for a few years beforehand, so he had a lot of experience, and he wanted to come on board and do some Macmillan advice.

“He’s caring, conscientious, hardworking, and a very trustworthy person – if you ask him about doing something for a client, he’s straight on it.

Kevin Buckle is awarded Volunteer of the Year from the CAB Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

“When we moved to home working in March due to Covid, he didn’t have to carry on the Macmillan volunteering at that point, which was a very difficult and stressful time for everybody.

“Yet he said that he wanted to carry it on and do it all by phone – that says a lot about him really.

“He’s very modest, caring, a pleasure to work with and lovely with clients, and his help has been invaluable”

Mr Buckle added: “The social value of volunteer work throughout the whole of this country and in Darlington is absolutely immense, the amount of effort and value that is put into supporting people across the town and across the country.

“People are under more stress than they have been in the past because of the worry about the virus and the pressure on the national health service, and the people that I deal with alongside Rachel have the additional worry of a cancer diagnosis – it’s like a storm of numerous things combined.

“When I found out I’d got the award I was surprised at first and a bit embarrassed – but on behalf of the work we all do I was really proud of it.

“For clients, the message is that there are people out there who are ready, willing, and able to help you with all sorts of things in citizens advice, but also other charities as well, like Age UK, the Macmillan Charity and so on - there’s a tremendous amount of support there if people reach out to it.

“There are others just like me who are continuing to work as volunteers and providing a service to people on a daily basis, and I am very thankful for them and for this award.”