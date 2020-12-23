A BANNED driver who led police on a chase refused to give a sample of breath in case he caught Coronavirus, a court heard.

Andrew Slater told police he would not blow into a breathalyser because they weren't wearing masks and he was worried he might catch the virus.

The 42-year-old was asked to take a road-side breath test after failing to stop for officers who suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

Cheryl Ford, prosecuting at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court, said: "Police noticed the defendant in a Kia Cee'd which was being driven erratically.

"They signalled for him to pull over and he took off at speed, mounting a grass verge as he drove off. A pursuit followed which eventually continued on foot.

"The defendant was arrested and it was found that he was disqualified from driving and therefore not insured to drive the vehicle.

"He smelled of alcohol so was asked to take a road-side breath test, however he refused."

Slater, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, has 20 previous convictions for 50 offences.

He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, taking a motor vehicle without consent, failing to stop when requested by police, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The offences took place on April 15 in the Melrose Drive area of St Helen Auckland.

Peter Hamil, mitigating, said: "He has little explanation for the night in question, other than he had been picked up and the driver had taken strong medication so the defendant was asked to drive.

"He accepts that he has been very stupid.

"He did not give a specimen of breath because the officers were not wearing masks and he was extremely fearful of catching the virus.

"He does have alcohol issues."

District Judge Tim Capstick said: "It's a poor record for driving offences and here you are having committed more of the same offences for which you were jailed.

"The only thing that has saved you from immediate custody is your early guilty plea and the fact that these offences date back to April and there has been no offending since."

Slater was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for four years and made subject of an electronically monitored curfew for six weeks.