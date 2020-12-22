A RAPIST who held a woman captive for more than a day while subjecting her to horrendous sexual violence has been jailed.
Shaun Jackson locked his victim, a woman in her 20s, in a County Durham property for around 36 hours where he punched and strangled her and threatened her at knifepoint.
He then raped her and carried out a prolonged sexual assault, before she eventually managed to break free and bravely raised the alarm.
Police swiftly arrested Jackson, from Eldon Lane, Bishop Auckland and earlier this year he pleaded guilty to rape.
Yesterday, the 53-year-old appeared before Durham Crown Court where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum tariff of six years and nine months.
He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was made subject of a lifelong restraining order.
Detective sergeant Clare Riley, of Bishop Auckland CID, said: “Durham Constabulary take all reports of crime seriously and especially high harm serious sexual offences.
“We will not allow violent perpetrators to escape the justice they deserve and this life sentence means that other victims are now protected from the actions of Jackson.
“The victim was extremely brave in coming forward to relive her horrendous experience and continues to be supported by her family."
Jackson had been jailed for over ten years in 2014 after he admitted unlawful and malicious wounding and rape.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment