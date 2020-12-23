A FORMER police officer has appeared at court accused of perverting the course of justice.
David McChesney, an ex-CID officer with Durham Constabulary, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old is charged with committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.
Specifically that between January 2008 and March 2009 in County Durham he allowed John Maughan to be prosecuted for criminal offences which he knew he had not committed.
Mr McChesney, of Rough Lee Terrace, Hunwick, Crook, entered no pleas to the charge.
He was given unconditional bail and is due to appear at Durham Crown Court on January 20 next year.
