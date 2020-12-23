A COMMUNITY is set to benefit from a new green space thanks to a £1m project to tear down vacant properties that were a "blight on the area."

The project to demolish rows of long-empty former colliery houses in Ferryhill has been welcomed by local residents and local Labour councillor, Peter Atkinson, who had long campaigned for their removal.

The terraced houses, in the Dean Bank area of the town, had stood empty for over 15 years and become a magnet for nuisance behaviour and fly-tipping, before housing association, Bernicia, agreed to pull down the properties in the spring of 2020.

Cllr Atkinson then secured a further £100,000 from Durham County Council to landscape the area cleared by the demolition.

Cllr Atkinson said: "This has been such a vital project for the people in our community.

“The Dean Bank homes were a blight on the area, and while they provided an emotional reminder of how important the collieries had been to Ferryhill’s past, they had long since served their purpose and become a dumping ground for fly-tippers and haven for vandals.

“[Bernicia] was fantastic and worked with local members to agree a programme of demolition for the former colliery homes.”

The six-month project, which saw a total of 33 properties demolished, was completed in February 2020.

During the demolition work, Bernicia preserved three remaining historical features from the brickwork on the front of houses.

The ‘wake up slates’ or ‘knocky up boards’ were used by miners to chalk on the time they wanted to be woken by the ‘knocky up man’ to ensure they arrived on time for colliery shifts.

One of the slates was handed to Ferryhill Town Council and the others given to the Miners’ Institute at Dean Bank, Ferryhill, and the Mining Museum in Spennymoor respectively.

Cllr Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s portfolio holder for economic regeneration added: “These houses had become a stain on this area of Ferryhill and when people asked us to take action we did so quickly and decisively.

"We have secured an outcome that will benefit the community, but our work continues via the emerging town and villages programme."

Gemma Alderson, housing services manager at Bernicia, said: “We’re delighted with the revamp of this part of Dean Bank, removing the derelict, boarded up houses has created a fantastic open space.

“Bernicia is proud to have played its part in revitalising the area, as well as preserving the town’s heritage by giving the boards a new home.”