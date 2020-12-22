A FAMILY have brought Christmas cheer with a unique festive window display.

Jessica Willis along with her husband, Ross, and son Thomas, from Stanhope, created the window to bring Christmas cheer to local children.

The Christmas Lego display at Maddison in Frosterley. Picture: STUART BOULTON.

Mrs Willis said: “We’ve done a little window at home for the last three years.

"We would put it on display for the children on their way home from school.

“We all collect the Lego in the family, so it is a family effort, built up over the years of Christmas sets released by Lego.

“This year we wanted to make it bigger and better but we have moved house.

" Now, we are off the main street and thought not many people would get a chance to see our display, so we looked for somewhere else."

The Christmas Lego display at Maddison in Frosterley. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

However, the display was given a window by upholsterer, Heidi Maddison from Frosterley.

She agreed to let the Willis take over her shop window at the heart of the village.

This year the Willis family have decided to use the window to raise money for a good cause.

They chose a charity close to their hearts the, the Marie Curie Cancer Care and set up a GoFundMe.

The Christmas Lego display at Maddison in Frosterley. Picture: STUART BOULTON.

Mrs Willis added: “Unfortunately we lost three members of our family this year to cancer, and Marie Curie has supported us with compassion over the years.

"We set ourselves a target of £100, but we have already managed to get £600.”

The display will be up until January and the family hope to do another one next year.

Donations can be made via the donation bucket at the shop or via: justgiving.com/fundraising/willis-lego.

The Christmas Lego display at Maddison in Frosterley. Picture: STUART BOULTON.