AFTER years of campaigning, traffic is once again flowing over a historic bridge following the completion of a replacement scheme.

Motorists can now travel over Witton Park Bridge near Bishop Auckland after it re-opened today.

The £2.5million scheme saw the demolition and replacement of the crossing designed to ensure public safety and long-lasting accessibility for local residents.

The bridge was originally closed temporarily in 2018 following an inspection when the crossing was found to be suffering from structural issues.

Work to replace the bridge began on Monday 15 June and the existing structure was demolished in early August.

Following the demolition, repair works were completed to the bridge support in September.

Although complicated by the rail bridge which passes directly above the original structure, the new bridge was then successfully installed.

Durham County Council has been able to complete the work in a short time frame and within budget, with all work undertaken in accordance with current coronavirus social distancing guidance.

Cllr Brian Stephens, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “We’re delighted that Witton Park Bridge is once again open to traffic after the successful completion of our replacement crossing scheme.

“Our teams have worked tremendously hard to carry out this complicated redevelopment quickly and safely, which is no mean feat in the current climate.

“The re-opening of the bridge makes it easier for local residents and visitors to get around the area and we look forward to seeing it busy in years to come.”

Durham County Councillor for West Auckland, Rob Yorke said: “We are delighted the bridge is finally open.

"Councillor Wilson and I would like to thank DCC Officers and Contractors.

"Many thanks to all the residents who helped to make this happen.”

Resident of Witton Park and historian Dale Daniel said: “Another page in our wonderful history. It has been a hard battle fought by residents but common sense came to the fore.

"It is also, a big relief to all road users and pedestrians who can now cross the river just like they have done for over 150 years.”