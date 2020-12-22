FATHER Christmas, his drag artist sidekick and a dedicated team of charity volunteers helped to spread some early festive cheer yesterday.

The Angel Trust charity is distributing hundreds of food hampers and thousands of toys families and key workers across County Durham and Darlington.

And yesterday saw some of the families that have most touched the hearts of the team, and its supporters, receive special Christmas deliveries.

First stop of the day for Santa and charity trustee Tess Tickle was the home of Andrew Smith and Tanya Ballan where they delivered a bundle of gifts for children Sonny, 13, Olivia, nine, and one-and-a-half year old Eliza and a spa day for the couple.

Miss Ballan, of Woodhouse Close, Bishop Auckland, was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma, or skin cancer, in July.

The 33-year-old, who had to give up work as a self-employed florist, said: “It was absolutely devastating, it is the last thing you imagine happening to you until it does.

“I try to take things day by day but it is hard.

“We’ve really found who our good friends are, they and the whole community have been so supportive and to nominate us for this is so special. We really appreciate it."

The duo, and charity chief executive Clair McGregor then visited Ian and Carol Knaggs with presents for two-year-old grandson Noah.

The couple have cared for Noah, who has complex disabilities, since he was eight-weeks-old because their daughter, his mother, could not look after him.

Mr Knaggs said: “We went a long time without support, then the Angel Trust got involved and has supported us ever since.

“They did a wonderful job having his nursery decorated, and have been there for us since, the Christmas gifts are fantastic.

“But more than than, it means so much to know there are good people out there, willing to help each other and it is really nice to know someone cares.”

Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett, a supporter of the Trust since it was founded in early 2018, chipped in by loading up his car and delivering gifts to families too.

He said: “Not everyone has a platform, like I’ve had since being on Gogglebox, from which to help people.

“I think it is important to do good for others when you can.

“I have a background in mental health care and with that and the charity I have a better appreciation of how much of a difference work like this can make.

“It has been a tough year for charities too, they haven’t been able to have their shops open and the functions that would ave brought in vital revenue were off because of Covid, normally I’d have hosted a charity ball for the Angel Trust but that couldn’t go ahead.

“So today, I’m being a muscleman, getting to meet some amazing families who just need a little more support and thankfully the Trust is here to help.”

In the run-up to Christmas, the charity has delivered 310 food hampers to local families in need, about 200 smaller ones to “unseen heroes” such as key workers in offices, binmen and staff in GP surgeries, and is donating items to hospitals, children’s wards, hospices, women’s refuges, homes for children and young people across the area.

And the packing of hampers, wrapping presents according to age and gender and deliveries are ongoing.

Ms McGregor paid tribute to the people behind the scenes, who make it all possible.

She said: “None of this would happen without the support people give the Angel Trust and our amazing volunteers.

“We’ve had donations from local businesses, Morrisons, Tesco, schools and generous individuals, everybody as a community has pulled together to make Christmas time a bit easier for people who need help.

“We have criteria to make sure every recipient needs our support.

“We aren’t a foodbank charity but there has been a need for that sort of support throughout the pandemic.

“This is the charity’s third Christmas and toy appeal and it has really hit me this time just how many people are struggling, particularly with the effect of Covid.

“We’ve had lots of people, especially self-employed, who have never asked for help before but need it.

“It is very humbling and exactly what we are about, helping those who need us, when they need us.

“It is a tough time for the charity too, we’ve not had the events we’d usually have or any Government support but because of this community we’ve been able to make a difference.

“We are so grateful to that community and hope people continue to get behind us.”

Some volunteers have spent every day at the charity’s headquarters, on Kingsway, collecting and sorting donations and planning delivery routes and about 40 people have been on the road dropping them off.

Among them are St John’s Catholic School pupils Evan McGowan and Chloe Canning, who started volunteering towards their Duke of Edinburgh award and have stuck around.

Evan, 13, said: “It is a really good thing that the Angel Trust is able to help as many people as it is.

“It is almost surreal seeing how many people need that support and seeing the effort that goes in to providing it.”

Chloe, 14, added: “It has been eye-opening to see how many local families in our area need this help, it has been so rewarding to be part of. We feel we are doing some good, to make thing just a bit easier, for people around here.”

Charity trustee Tess Tickle said: “I have been out meeting families, hearing touching stories and seeing the difference the Trust can make and that is lovely.

“But the charity would not survive without its volunteers, they are without doubt the backbone of the Angel Trust.

“They are here whenever we need them, they are at all of our events, work many hours behind the scenes and nothing is too much trouble.

“And they help simply because they want to, which is pretty amazing.

“We have a close-knit group of volunteers who are so dedicated and reliable, they really are a credit and we appreciate them so much.

“At trustee meetings we look at feedback about and from our volunteers and it always shows how friendly and helpful they are.

“They are at the heart of all we do.”