A GROUP has been set up for people living in County Durham and Darlington to discuss the crime issues which affect their communities.

Darlington residents Kimberley Scott and George Jabbour are behind the idea, and are hoping to get people to volunteer to become "police champions" who will be able to take the issues which are raised by other members to neighbourhood policing teams.

The pair, who set up volunteer group Darlington Supports at the start of the first lockdown in the spring to try and coordinate the community response, hope it will help increase collaborative efforts between police and members of the public.

They said: “We would like to develop this initiative to make a positive contribution to our community and offer a forum to raise concerns about crime, discuss ideas about policing and celebrate the work of the brave members of Durham Constabulary.

"At the start of the pandemic, Durham Police provided us with an invaluable help by vetting many of our charity’s volunteers in a short period of time.

"This enabled us to have hundreds of volunteers supporting the community at a critical time.

"We hope that this new project will increase the collaboration between Durham Police and the local community.

"Our aim is for Durham Crime to bring together representatives from across the political divide to enable all of us to work with each other and with Durham Police for the sake of the safety of our residents.

"We are delighted that Labour councillor David Boyes, independent councillor Joan Nicholson and Conservative councillor Brian Jones, all members of Durham Police and Crime Panel, have joined our Facebook group and offered to feed the views of the members to the committees they sit on.”

They are hoping to recruit the area police champions in January.

More than 4,000 people have joined the online community on Facebook which can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/durhamcrime

Anyone living in County Durham or Darlington – the area covered by Durham Police – is welcome to join.