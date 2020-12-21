EMPLOYEES at The Northern Echo’s fish and chip shop of the year say they were jumping for joy after finding out they had won.

Northern Echo readers voted the Seabreeze in Redcar as its favourite place in the region to get their fish and chips, beating Haughton Chippy in Darlington, which came second, and Stephenson's Market Plaice, in Crook, which was third.

Seabreeze, in Lobster Road, has been owned by Nicola Atkinson and Kevin Austick for more than 20 years.

Mr Austick said: "The staff have been bouncing since they found out we have won. They are probably more excited than we are.

"We take on a lot of lasses from school or when they're going through college and for them its like they're not just working in a chippy, they're working in the best chippy.

"Overjoyed isn't the word."

Seabreeze Fish & Chip Shop in Redcar, Winners of The Northern Echo Best Fish & Chip Shop 2020 pictured front owners Nicola Atkinson, Kevin Austick and Alex Atkinson Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Ms Atkinson added: "They are fantastic, this is what they do and they care which what makes it different. It's nice for them to see their work recognised.

"People don't just come in for their tea or for lunch, but because they get that bit extra – not that people can see their friendly smiles at the moment. It's been difficult because of the restrictions now but they do their best.

"We've fared better than most though."

The shop decided to shut before the national lockdown in March because of fears that remaining open would encourage more visitors to the area.

It reopened in May amid the new restrictions and had a busy summer and autumn, as takeaway food becoming an ever-more popular option.

Ms Atkinson added: "Our customers have been really good. They have been used to queuing and social distancing and they've really helped us make this work."

She added: "If it wasn't for their loyalty we wouldn't be where we are so we would like to thank them."

Mr Austick said: "Hopefully the customers are reassured that they are as safe as they can be and realise if we are wearing masks for eight or ten hours a day, then they can do it for a few minutes.

"It's not all about the food at times. Yes, we like to think we do a great product but we know a lot of people will come because they like the friendliness."

As well as traditional fish and chips, it caters for vegans – with its battered banana blossom – and for customers who eat a gluten free diet.

Ms Atkinson said: "We've done that for quite a few years. It doesn't happen so much now because there are more options but in the past I've had people crying because it's the first time they've been able to have fish and chips in years."

The shop will be closed for Christmas on December 24-26, December 31 and January 1.

