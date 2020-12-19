PUPILS at a rural primary school have been dressing to impress and raise money in the process.
Escomb Primary School has held its annual Christmas jumper day, but this year there was a twist.
Pupils designed their own Christmas themed hats in class to wear on the day.
They raised money for Brain Tumour Research, a cause close to a pupil Joey Brown's heart.
Head Teacher Wendy Gill said: “We’ve had our jumper day to raise money for Joey Brown's mother who has just recovered from a brain tumour.
“Pupils designed a hat in the classroom and made a small donation each, there were also prizes for the best designed.
“The day has been really successful; the children have really enjoyed it and have been very generous with their donations.
“Its been such a positive way to end what has been, a very strange school year for our pupils. Our play was cancelled, and we have had to adapt having a Christmas party virtually.
“We will be doing more fundraising in the future to raise money for causes close to our pupils and community.”