AN OUTDOOR adventure centre is calling for support to help it get back on track.

The Weardale Adventure Centre, in Ireshopeburn, has taken children on adventures in Upper Weardale for decades.

It was previously owned by the YMCA, but when the centre fell into administration the current team bought the building and kept it going.

Now, the centre faces its biggest challenge yet. As a result of the Covid pandemic, all school trips have been cancelled, holidaymakers have been scarce, and the business has been put in a tight spot.

As the lockdowns have increased, schools started cancelling activities and asking for a refund because many are not able to travel outside of their tiers.

John Noble, director of Weardale Adventure Centre, said that 95 per cent of business has been lost in 2020.

The old mines of Weardale provide a unique caving experience

Mr Noble said: “The company cannot survive without support.

“We’ve really invested hard over the last few years and now we don’t have a big pot of money behind us. We have refurbished and upgraded the place to make it up to modern standards.

“We are one of the few centres that is independent and gives a real adventure for the kids. If we go, it is another nail in the coffin for the tourism sector in Upper Weardale.

“We usually get around 3,000 children staying here a year. It makes them a lot more confident and they perform better academically.

“We received £13,000 in help for the business from the government, which we are grateful for, but our staff won’t have any jobs to go to if we don’t get more support.

“We’ve lasted a year without income and there a lot of jobs on the line, instructors, cooks, admin and even in the supply chain.”

With running costs of £10,000 a month, the grant was soon used up.

The centre is now calling on all schools to start booking now for April 2021 in anticipation for restrictions being eased.

Key Sheppard co-director of the Weardale Adventure Centre said: “I am very frustrated that we cannot get additional funding, our centre has been an integral part of the community for over 40 years.

“For the last five years we have also provided a weekly lunch club for elderly residents of two local villages.

"We have a great business, amazing staff, fantastic local support and I think we are worth saving."

Paul Darby, interim corporate director of resources at Durham County Council, said: “Weardale Adventure Centre is fantastic facility, providing jobs for residents and unforgettable experiences for people of all ages.

“As a leisure business, it has qualified for and been paid the full range of grants we have been administering on behalf of the Government.

"We have allocated this funding as quickly as possible, including the most recent Tier 3 grants, at the level set by Government.

“Because the centre is operated as a business, it is not eligible for a grant from our Covid-19 Response Fund, as this is aimed at community and charity led projects.

"However, staff at Weardale Area Action Partnership have been working hard to connect the centre with organisations that can offer further support.

"This includes Business Durham and Visit County Durham, which have provided information on current and upcoming grant schemes and are available to offer further advice to the centre and any businesses that are struggling.

“We know the tourism and leisure sectors have been hit extremely hard by restrictions and we are doing everything to support them with the resources we have.”

The local MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden has written a letter to the Secretary of State for Education highlighting the value of local outdoor education centres and calling for additional support to be provided to centres at this difficult time.

Mr Holden said: “I support the campaign to Save Outdoor Education, without qualification.

"Since the crisis began in March, I have constantly lobbied the Government to provide additional support for the outdoor education sector.

"On top of the important grant and furlough packages that were brought in earlier this year."