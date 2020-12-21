A LOCAL film producer put on his walking boots to raise money for a church’s foodbank.
Dean ‘Midas’ Maynard walked from his hometown of Willington to Auckland Castle for Willington Open Door Methodist Church.
He was accompanied by Adrian Holmes-Morris and Adam Hodgson.
Despite the wind and rain they managed to complete their walk within one hour and 20 minutes.
Together they managed to raise £530, as well as food donations to the church’s foodbank.
Willington Open Door Methodist Church has been providing a range of activities and support including hosting the food bank, Fareshare and one to one support which has continued throughout lockdown.
A spokesperson from Willington Open Door Methodist Church said: “Since Covid we have been providing food and healthy activities to local residents and we are delighted that we have local people helping raise money.
“This Christmas we plan to offer support such as food, cookery packs, treats and hot meals.
“We are supported by an amazing group of volunteers so all donations from this appeal directly benefit local residents.”
Mr Maynard said: “I am blown away by everyone’s generosity with money and food donations. It really will make a difference.”