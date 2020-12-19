A VILLAGE primary school has waved goodbye to a fantastic head teacher.

Mark Stephenson has been head teacher at Witton-le-Wear Primary School for the last 18 years.

With a total of 35 years in education Mr Stephens thought the end of 2020 was a good time to retire.

Mark Stephenson said: “Most teachers get a quiet year before leaving but I have had a pandemic, there been a lot cancelled at the school but it hasn’t damped our community spirit.

“I am feeling a mixture of things, I am looking forward to the future and what it brings but sad about leaving.

“For the last 18 years I have left my family at home to come to my family at the school.

“The best part has been working so closely with the staff, that’s the strength of our school, we are a tight knit group, like a big family.

“I have some amazing memories of the school and I wish them all the best in their futures."

“I’ll still pop back to see them from time to time to see how they are getting on.

Teacher, Sophie Foster said: “Mr Stephenson’s leadership has resulted in an outstanding Ofsted and numerous other awards.

“He has been dedicated to ensuring a family ethos within our school, demonstrating care for staff, parents and children alike. He will be sorely missed by all from the school but we wish him a long and happy retirement.

“Although this is not the farewell we all would have wished for him it, none the less, comes with the same heart felt good wishes at the end of what has been an amazing teaching career.

“Mr Stephenson encompasses the true meaning of what a school family truly is.

"Thank you for going above and beyond the expectations of a head teacher role.”