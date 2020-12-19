PUPILS at a rural primary school have been dressing to impress and raise money in the process.

Escomb Primary School has held its annual Christmas jumper day, but this year there was a twist.

Pupils designed their own Christmas themed hats in class to wear on the day.

They raised money for Brain Tumour Research, a cause close to a pupil Joey Brown's heart.

The Northern Echo: Pupils from Escomb Primary School wearing Christmas jumpers and hats to raise money for a Brain Tumor charity Picture: SARAH CALDECOTTPupils from Escomb Primary School wearing Christmas jumpers and hats to raise money for a Brain Tumor charity Picture: SARAH CALDECOTT

Head Teacher Wendy Gill said: “We’ve had our jumper day to raise money for Joey Brown's mother who has just recovered from a brain tumour.

“Pupils designed a hat in the classroom and made a small donation each, there were also prizes for the best designed.

“The day has been really successful; the children have really enjoyed it and have been very generous with their donations.

“Its been such a positive way to end what has been, a very strange school year for our pupils. Our play was cancelled, and we have had to adapt having a Christmas party virtually.

“We will be doing more fundraising in the future to raise money for causes close to our pupils and community.”